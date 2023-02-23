Before Your Eyes comes to PSVR 2 in March

Before Your Eyes, the critically acclaimed first-person narrative title, is coming to PlayStation VR2 on March 10th, Sony revealed during its PlayStation State of Play presentation on Thursday. We already knew the game was part of the just-released headset’s launch window, but now we know exactly when we can play it.

The game appears to use the PSVR 2’s eye-tracking capabilities to great effect. “Utilize the PlayStation VR2’s advanced eye-tracking technology to control the flow of the story as you relive precious memories of family, first love and the rise of an artistic career, all without the need of a controller,” according to the description for a trailer shown during the show. “The headset’s front-facing camera immerses you in a fully voice-acted narrative that will break your heart, exploring the impossible expectations we place on ourselves and the regrets we carry with us.” Before Your Eyes is already available on mobile via Netflix, and you can also play it on PC and Mac.

As part of the State of Play, Sony also showed trailers for a few other games set to release for PSVR 2 this year:

The Foglands, a western-themed shooter

Green Hell VR, which appears to be a survival game of some kind

Synapse, a largely black-and-white shooter that also gives your character telekinetic powers to lift things like blocks, barrels, and bodies

Journey to Foundation, a game set in the Foundation universe

Humanity, the newest title from Tetris Effect developer Enhance