Resident Evil 4 remake’s latest trailer is packed with iconic faces and places

Capcom just released a new trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake as part of Thursday’s PlayStation State of Play presentation, and to me, it’s looking more and more like it will be an excellent recreation of an all-time classic.

The trailer is chock-full of iconic moments from the original game, making me think that it’s going to do justice to the classic horror title. Here are just a few that I saw: Leon and Ashley dodging catapulted debris on the castle walls; Leon taking on two El Gigante enemies at once; Leon coming face-to-face with Major Jack Krauser; and even a showdown in what appears to be that giant pool-filled hall in the castle. I can’t wait to play it myself.

The game is set to release in just over a month on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on March 24th, 2023. At the end of Thursday’s trailer, Capcom revealed that a “special demo” will be available soon.