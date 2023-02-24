Swarm’s killer stan is having a bloody renaissance in new trailer

The first teaser for Amazon’s Swarm already made it abundantly clear that the upcoming horror series had something to say about fandom and how our obsessions with pop stars can turn very dark when left unchecked. But if there was any doubt about whether Swarm’s story was basically about a Beyoncé fan losing their mind and going on a murderous rampage, a new trailer’s here to clear things up.

Swarm tells the tale of a young woman named Dre (Dominique Fishback), just one of the countless fans who see global megastar Ni’Jah (Nirine S. Brown) as their lord and savior as well as a multiplatinum artist. As part of the “swarm” — Ni’Jah’s legion of dedicated fans who consume her music with a religious fervor — Dre isn’t used to feeling utterly alone. But when Dre’s sister and fellow fan Marissa (Chloe Bailey) begins to pull back, Dre’s relationship with the concept of Ni’Jah starts to shift, and Swarm’s new trailer spotlights just how grisly the disturbed fan’s psychological transformation is.