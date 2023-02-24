Nintendo confirms it won’t be part of E3 2023

Nintendo has confirmed to The Verge that it will not be attending E3 2023.

“We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans,” the company said in a statement. “Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3.”

Last week, the president of E3 organizer ReedPop confirmed to The Verge that the show was “full speed ahead” despite comments from Ubisoft’s CEO suggesting it might not be. This week, Ubisoft confirmed to GamesIndustry.biz that it would be attending the event.