Star Trek: Picard’s season three premiere is free to watch online

The first episode of Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season is available to stream online for free, as spotted earlier by Gizmodo. You can either watch the full, hour-long premiere on YouTube or from the Paramount Plus website, but it’s only available for a limited time.

Star Trek: Picard’s final season sees Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) reuniting with some of his USS Enterprise crewmates, including Worf (Michael Dorn), William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) as they face off against a new foe, Vadic (Amanda Plummer).

The season premiere, aptly titled “The Next Generation,” debuted on Paramount Plus last week, with the streamer adding new episodes each Thursday. In a review of the show’s first six episodes, The Verge’s managing editor Alex Cranz calls the show a “very fun sequel to Star Trek: The Next Generation:”

While this season puts its characters in terrible spots, and there are rumors a few will die by season’s end, this wild ride has a real genuine affection for all the players. It’s the absolute most fun I’ve had watching Paramount Plus’ myriad of Star Trek shows. And part of my love of this final season comes from how excited the show is to take some of Star Trek’s most flawless heroes and find the humanity in them.