How to watch the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honors outstanding performances in both film and television. This year’s event will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, California, but won’t air on TNT or TBS as it has in the past.

If you’re looking forward to seeing whether Michelle Yeoh takes away an award for her leading role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, or if the stunt performers in Avatar: The Way of Water win for those spectacular underwater action scenes, here’s how to watch the ceremony live.

What time do the 2023 SAG Awards start?

The SAG Awards take place on Sunday, February 26th, 2023 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.

Where can I watch the SAG Awards?

While the year’s event won’t air on cable, you can watch it directly from Netflix’s YouTube channel. Netflix recently secured a deal to livestream the award show, but it won’t appear on the streaming service until next year.

You can also check out a livestream of the ceremony’s red carpet pre-show on People or Entertainment Weekly’s YouTube channels starting at 5:45PM ET / 2:45PM PT.

What can I expect from the event?

Like the previous two years, the 2023 SAG Awards won’t have a host, and will instead focus on its various presenters, like Jessica Chastain, Aubrey Plaza, Mark Wahlberg, Jenna Ortega, Orlando Bloom, Zendaya, Don Cheadle, Jason Bateman, and many more.