Apple’s sweet spot of an iPad is back down to its lowest price. The 2022 iPad Air is on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy and Amazon in its base 64GB Wi-Fi configuration, about $100 off its regular $599 price. That same $100 discount can be had on the 256GB version, costing $649.99 at Amazon or Best Buy instead of its usual $749.
The excellent midrange Air comes in five different colors, each of which is on sale at this great price. In addition to being one of the most colorful iPads, the fifth-generation iPad Air offers great value for performance. It packs an M1 processor that’s more than capable for the most labor-intensive iPad uses, all-day battery life, and a handy USB-C port as well as second-gen Apple Pencil compatibility.
At this deal price, the Air is a great bang for your buck if you don’t need to be spending $799 on an iPad Pro. The Air has a 10.9-inch screen that’s just about the same size as the base model Pro, and at $300 less, the Air doesn’t really sacrifice too much aside from smaller storage and Touch ID in lieu of Face ID. Read our review.
2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)$60017% off
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.
Today is Pokémon day, and aside from this morning’s new announcements in the world of Pokémon, there are some worthwhile deals to coincide with the occasion. Pokémon Shining Pearl is on sale for $44.99 ($15 off) at Best Buy while Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is $45.78 (about $14 off) at Amazon or $49.99 at Best Buy. Both titles are highly stylized 3D remasters of their 2006 Nintendo DS originals, revitalizing them on the Nintendo Switch, and these are their second-best prices to date.
Meanwhile, New Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo Switch is also selling for $44.99 ($15 off) at Best Buy and Target. The photography-focused spinoff is like an on-rails shooter, but your tool of choice is a camera and your goal is snapping pics of cute and cool pokémon in a variety of biomes. It’s a pretty chill game that sticks close to the original N64 game’s formula, for better and worse.
The deal I might be most hyped for myself is Hori’s Split Pad Compact controller in a slick Gengar-themed design that’s selling for $49.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. What? I’m a sucker for ghost pokémon, okay? Plus, this controller gives your Switch better ergonomics in handheld mode and a couple of extra buttons. If you’ve ever used the Steam Deck, you quickly learn how small and unergonomic a Switch with standard Joy-Cons begins to feel.
The 2021 remasters of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl revitalize the 2006 Nintendo DS titles for the Nintendo Switch, complete with chibi-style 3D graphics.
New Pokémon Snap$6025% off
In a refreshing change of pace, New Pokémon Snap lets you take photos of all your favorite pokémon in the wild instead of catching them.
Hori Split Pad Compact (Pokémon Gengar)$6017% off
Hori’s Joy-Con alternatives offer a roomier, comfier grip for your Nintendo Switch in handheld mode without the added bulk of its Split Pad Pro version. They also feature two customizable rear buttons and are offered in multiple colors and designs but do not support rumble or Amiibo figures.
The HyperX Cloud Core Wireless gaming headset is selling for $49.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. This lightweight headset borrows some features from its pricier cousin, the Cloud II Wireless, making it an appealing and affordable option for use on PlayStation (PS5 and PS4) consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch (when docked).
The Cloud Core Wireless offers 3D-like spatial audio to better pinpoint the direction of the action and has a claimed battery life of up to 20 hours before needing a charge via its USB-C port. And its noise-suppressing boom mic can also be disconnected for when you’re not chatting or for easier storage.
HyperX Cloud Core Wireless$10050% off
HyperX’s comfortable Cloud Core Wireless is remarkably similar to the premium Cloud II Wireless in terms of features but makes some minor compromises in terms of its build quality and features.
Some more deals to help cure a case of the Mondays
- The Google Pixel 6A is once again on sale for just $299 ($150 off) at Amazon. It remains one of the best values for performance and camera quality among all current Android phones, borrowing its Google Tensor processor from last year’s Pixel 6 flagships. Read our review.
- Amazon is offering a few discounts on some iRobot vacuums, including the Roomba Combo j7 Plus vacuum / mop hybrid for $849 ($250 off) and the premium Roomba s9 Plus with Braava Jet m6 mop bundle for $949 ($650 off MSRP). The j7 Plus remains one of our top picks across all robot vacuums, and the combo version adds a mop to the mix along with the auto-emptying docking station.
- A manufacturer refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED model in white is on sale for $299.99 ($50 off) at Woot, complete with a 90-day warranty direct from Nintendo. The OLED version has a significant upgrade in screen quality (much-improved contrast and a larger seven inches) and a kickstand that actually works.
- The Alexa-powered Amazon Smart Thermostat is on sale once again for $59.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. It’s one of the easiest, most affordable ways to get into smart thermostats, even if its “hunches” don’t offer the most expansive controls. This deal returns it to its lowest price, making it a no-brainer if you don’t mind getting into an Amazon system.