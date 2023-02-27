Skip to main content
The M1-powered iPad Air gets its biggest discount of $100 off once again

The best deal on the latest Air is accompanied by discounts on Pokémon games, accessories, and more.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto / @SuperAntonio64

The rear of the 2022 iPad Air, in blue, standing in front of a patterned backgrond.
The iPad Air has the most color variety among the current lineup.
Photo: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Apple’s sweet spot of an iPad is back down to its lowest price. The 2022 iPad Air is on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy and Amazon in its base 64GB Wi-Fi configuration, about $100 off its regular $599 price. That same $100 discount can be had on the 256GB version, costing $649.99 at Amazon or Best Buy instead of its usual $749.

The excellent midrange Air comes in five different colors, each of which is on sale at this great price. In addition to being one of the most colorful iPads, the fifth-generation iPad Air offers great value for performance. It packs an M1 processor that’s more than capable for the most labor-intensive iPad uses, all-day battery life, and a handy USB-C port as well as second-gen Apple Pencil compatibility.

At this deal price, the Air is a great bang for your buck if you don’t need to be spending $799 on an iPad Pro. The Air has a 10.9-inch screen that’s just about the same size as the base model Pro, and at $300 less, the Air doesn’t really sacrifice too much aside from smaller storage and Touch ID in lieu of Face ID. Read our review.

Apple’s 2022 iPad Air

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)

$60017% off
$500

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

$500 at Best Buy (64GB)$500 at Amazon (64GB)$650 at Amazon (256GB)

Today is Pokémon day, and aside from this morning’s new announcements in the world of Pokémon, there are some worthwhile deals to coincide with the occasion. Pokémon Shining Pearl is on sale for $44.99 ($15 off) at Best Buy while Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is $45.78 (about $14 off) at Amazon or $49.99 at Best Buy. Both titles are highly stylized 3D remasters of their 2006 Nintendo DS originals, revitalizing them on the Nintendo Switch, and these are their second-best prices to date.

Meanwhile, New Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo Switch is also selling for $44.99 ($15 off) at Best Buy and Target. The photography-focused spinoff is like an on-rails shooter, but your tool of choice is a camera and your goal is snapping pics of cute and cool pokémon in a variety of biomes. It’s a pretty chill game that sticks close to the original N64 game’s formula, for better and worse.

The deal I might be most hyped for myself is Hori’s Split Pad Compact controller in a slick Gengar-themed design that’s selling for $49.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. What? I’m a sucker for ghost pokémon, okay? Plus, this controller gives your Switch better ergonomics in handheld mode and a couple of extra buttons. If you’ve ever used the Steam Deck, you quickly learn how small and unergonomic a Switch with standard Joy-Cons begins to feel.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

$6025% off
$45

The 2021 remasters of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl revitalize the 2006 Nintendo DS titles for the Nintendo Switch, complete with chibi-style 3D graphics.

$45 at Best Buy (Pearl)$46 at Amazon (Diamond)

New Pokémon Snap

$6025% off
$45

In a refreshing change of pace, New Pokémon Snap lets you take photos of all your favorite pokémon in the wild instead of catching them.

$45 at Target (physical)$45 at Best Buy (physical)

Hori Split Pad Compact (Pokémon Gengar)

$6017% off
$50

Hori’s Joy-Con alternatives offer a roomier, comfier grip for your Nintendo Switch in handheld mode without the added bulk of its Split Pad Pro version. They also feature two customizable rear buttons and are offered in multiple colors and designs but do not support rumble or Amiibo figures.

$50 at Best Buy$50 at Amazon
The Diamond and Pearl remasters mixed up the graphics with a cutesy 3D style.
Image: Nintendo

The HyperX Cloud Core Wireless gaming headset is selling for $49.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. This lightweight headset borrows some features from its pricier cousin, the Cloud II Wireless, making it an appealing and affordable option for use on PlayStation (PS5 and PS4) consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch (when docked).

The Cloud Core Wireless offers 3D-like spatial audio to better pinpoint the direction of the action and has a claimed battery life of up to 20 hours before needing a charge via its USB-C port. And its noise-suppressing boom mic can also be disconnected for when you’re not chatting or for easier storage.

HyperX Cloud Core Wireless

$10050% off
$50

HyperX’s comfortable Cloud Core Wireless is remarkably similar to the premium Cloud II Wireless in terms of features but makes some minor compromises in terms of its build quality and features.

$50 at Amazon

Some more deals to help cure a case of the Mondays

