Apple’s sweet spot of an iPad is back down to its lowest price. The 2022 iPad Air is on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy and Amazon in its base 64GB Wi-Fi configuration, about $100 off its regular $599 price. That same $100 discount can be had on the 256GB version, costing $649.99 at Amazon or Best Buy instead of its usual $749.

The excellent midrange Air comes in five different colors, each of which is on sale at this great price. In addition to being one of the most colorful iPads, the fifth-generation iPad Air offers great value for performance. It packs an M1 processor that’s more than capable for the most labor-intensive iPad uses, all-day battery life, and a handy USB-C port as well as second-gen Apple Pencil compatibility.

At this deal price, the Air is a great bang for your buck if you don’t need to be spending $799 on an iPad Pro. The Air has a 10.9-inch screen that’s just about the same size as the base model Pro, and at $300 less, the Air doesn’t really sacrifice too much aside from smaller storage and Touch ID in lieu of Face ID. Read our review.

Meanwhile, New Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo Switch is also selling for $44.99 ($15 off) at Best Buy and Target. The photography-focused spinoff is like an on-rails shooter, but your tool of choice is a camera and your goal is snapping pics of cute and cool pokémon in a variety of biomes. It’s a pretty chill game that sticks close to the original N64 game’s formula, for better and worse.

The deal I might be most hyped for myself is Hori’s Split Pad Compact controller in a slick Gengar-themed design that’s selling for $49.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. What? I’m a sucker for ghost pokémon, okay? Plus, this controller gives your Switch better ergonomics in handheld mode and a couple of extra buttons. If you’ve ever used the Steam Deck, you quickly learn how small and unergonomic a Switch with standard Joy-Cons begins to feel.

The Diamond and Pearl remasters mixed up the graphics with a cutesy 3D style. Image: Nintendo

The HyperX Cloud Core Wireless gaming headset is selling for $49.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. This lightweight headset borrows some features from its pricier cousin, the Cloud II Wireless, making it an appealing and affordable option for use on PlayStation (PS5 and PS4) consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch (when docked).

The Cloud Core Wireless offers 3D-like spatial audio to better pinpoint the direction of the action and has a claimed battery life of up to 20 hours before needing a charge via its USB-C port. And its noise-suppressing boom mic can also be disconnected for when you’re not chatting or for easier storage.

Related The best wired or wireless gaming headsets to buy

HyperX Cloud Core Wireless $ 50 $ 100 50 % off $ 50 HyperX’s comfortable Cloud Core Wireless is remarkably similar to the premium Cloud II Wireless in terms of features but makes some minor compromises in terms of its build quality and features. $50 at Amazon