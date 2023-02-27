The original Pokémon TCG base set is coming back as a trio of premium decks

While the Pokémon Trading Card Game is getting something of a major overhaul with the upcoming Scarlet and Violet expansion, The Pokémon Company knows there are still hardcore fans out there obsessing over the original base set, and it’s cooking up something special for them.
During today’s Pokémon Presents stream, The Pokémon Company announced the impending arrival of Pokémon TCG Classic, a premium set of three decks built around classic cards like the base set’s Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise. In a press release about the decks, The Pokémon Company described them each as featuring a number of “iconic cards from the history of the Pokémon TCG” as well as newer cards like Ho-Oh-Ex, Lugia-Ex, and Suicune ex.
Currently, no hard date has been announced for the collection’s release, and it’s not clear which other cards aside from the fully evolved Kanto starter trio will be included in it. But if you didn’t happen to pull Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise from the 25th-anniversary celebration set, Pokémon TCG Classic is probably going to be your next best chance to snag them.