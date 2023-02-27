Spotify’s replacing its heart icon with a new and improved ‘plus’ button

Spotify’s heart icon is changing to a “plus” button that lets you save music and add songs to specific playlists. The music streaming app announced the change in a post on its blog, noting that you’ll now have to tap the new “plus” icon once to save a song or podcast to your library and then tap it again to add it to a playlist of your choosing.

Some users already have the combined “plus” button on their app, as it seems Spotify has been testing the change since late last year. Previously, the Spotify app had a “heart” icon available up front that meant liking a song and saving it to your library as well as a separate “add to playlist” button that it hid within the app’s three-dot menu.

Tap once to add a song or podcast to your library, and then tap it again to add it to a playlist. Image: Spotify

While Spotify says the change should help users “save time” and make it easier “to add to multiple playlists at once,” I can’t say I’m a fan of the change — but only for the pettiest of reasons. To me, the heart is the universal “like” symbol, and changing it to a “plus” makes it seem less intuitive. On the flip side, I have to admit it does seem like a handy addition for anyone looking to quickly add music to a playlist. (Something I don’t find myself doing that often.)