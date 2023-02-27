Ted Lasso is extra feel-good in its official season 3 trailer

Apple released the first official trailer for Ted Lasso’s nearly here third season, and while it reveals very little about the season’s story, the trailer goes all in on the good vibes (even if AFC Richmond, the main team in the show, appears to be struggling).
Set to The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” the trailer largely jumps between shots of recognizable characters and places that presumably all appear during season 3. One of the two moments of actual dialogue in the trailer features the gruff Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) saying “great job” — Apple is clearly trying to keep some mystery around what’s to come in the third season. However, the preview certainly sets up the now-gray-haired Nate (Nick Mohammed) as a major villain, which isn’t too much of a surprise given how he left the team in season 2.
Here’s the official season synopsis from the trailer’s description:
In the third season of “Ted Lasso,” the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.
The third season of Ted Lasso debuts on Apple TV Plus on March 15th.