Reddit will let you search comments on a post right from the search bar

It could be a handy way to save yourself some scrolling.

By Jay Peters

Reddit logo shown in layers
Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge

Reddit is adding the ability to search for comments within a specific post right from the search bar. The new feature seems pretty handy, as it should make it much easier to find certain comments on a post without having to scroll forever or use CTRL / CMD + F.

Here’s a GIF from Reddit showing how it works:

A GIF showing the ability to search for comments within a Reddit post.
Handy!
GIF: Reddit

I can think of a lot of times this could be quite useful. It could be a great way to find a discussion of a specific character from a TV show or movie, for example, or perhaps to pull up a fitness routine buried in another post. And those are just ways I’d use it; I’m sure the vast number of Reddit users out there will be more creative.

Reddit says the feature is available now on desktop, iOS, and Android. It adds to the ability to search for comments more broadly, which Reddit rolled out last year.

