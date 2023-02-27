Netflix’s live Chris Rock special will have celebrity-packed pre- and post-shows

Netflix is doling out some extra entertainment before and after Chris Rock’s live comedy special on Saturday, March 4th. The company announced star-studded pre- and post-shows featuring guests like Leslie Jones, Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, Ice-T, and more.

The standup special, titled Selective Outrage, marks the first livestreamed event for the streamer. While Netflix previously hosted the live in-person comedy event Netflix is a Joke: The Festival in spring 2022, this will be the first it streams live to subscribers.

Before Rock takes the stage at 10PM ET, comedian Ronny Chieng will kick things off at 9:30PM ET from The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, while David Spade and Dana Carvey will host The Show After the Show, featuring appearances by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, J.B. Smoove, and Arsenio Hall.

Netflix also offered some key details about how the livestream will work. Starting at 9:20PM ET, you’ll be able to select a red “Watch Live” button to enter a waiting room before the pre-show actually starts. If you’re late to the show, you can hit a “Play from the Beginning” button to restart or continue watching live.

You’ll get to pause, rewind, and jump to live during the stream. The comedy special will be available to rewatch on Netflix once the stream concludes, but the pre- and post-shows will not, so you might want to catch the show live if you’re interested in seeing any of the special guests.