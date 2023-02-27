Mark Zuckerberg says Meta now has a team building AI tools and ‘personas’

Meta now has a team dedicated to building tools powered by artificial intelligence, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a post on Monday. This could eventually include “AI personas” designed to help people in “various ways” in addition to new AI tools across its apps and services.

More specifically, Zuckerberg says the company is working on AI “experiences” with text, such as chat with Messenger and WhatsApp, experiences with images for things like “creative Instagram filters and ad formats” as well as “video and multi-modal experiences.” According to Axios, the new AI team will be led by Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s vice president of AI and machine learning, who previously worked on Apple’s special product group.

Mark Zuckerberg’s post about the new team. Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge