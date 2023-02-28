Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 with 13th Gen Intel chips to launch on March 2nd

The 2023 editions of the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 will be available for purchase on March 2nd, Dell has announced. The laptops are identical to their 2022 predecessors, but they’ve been bumped up to 13th Gen Intel chips and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 discrete graphics.

Both devices will offer Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 H-series options. The XPS 15 can come with an RTX 4050, 4060, or 4070, and there’s an Arc A370M option as well. The XPS 17 does not have the Arc option but does offer a 4080. Elsewhere, both units can come with up to 64GB of RAM (DDR5) and 4TB of storage onboard, supporting up to 8GB of total storage.

XPS 17 also looks familiar, I gotta say. Image: Dell

It appears that not all options will be available at launch, however. Both will first be available with a Core i9-13900H and RTX 4070, with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage onboard. More configurations will arrive “this Spring,” per Dell.