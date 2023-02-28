The Google Pixel 6A is on sale for its best price yet

Want an excellent phone but don’t want to fork out close to $1,000 on the latest and greatest flagships? Depending on your needs, the Google Pixel 6A could be a good alternative. Right now, the unlocked phone is on sale at Amazon in the white colorway with 128GB of storage for $299 ($150 off), matching its lowest price to date.

The 6A, our favorite Android phone for under $500, shares a few features typically reserved for flagship devices, including a 6.1-inch 1080p screen, a good camera array, and stellar performance that’s on par with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Plus, you can rest easy knowing the phone’s due to receive five years of security updates, making it a good investment you can use for many years to come. You won’t get wireless charging or a fast refresh rate — the 6A maxes out at 60Hz — but you can’t go wrong with the midrange Pixel 6A for the price. Read our review.

Google Pixel 6A $ 299 $ 449 33 % off $ 299 Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life. $299 at Amazon

For those who care about the latest and greatest tech, you’ll be happy to hear that Apple’s M2 Pro-equipped MacBook Pro has dropped to a new low in the 14-inch configuration. Right now, it’s on sale at B&H Photo with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, and 512GB of storage for $1,799 ($200 off), the first sizable discount we’ve seen on the new macOS machine.

The new MacBook Pro is very similar to its lightning-fast predecessor, with the same Mini LED display, port selection, and 1080p webcam. What’s new is Apple’s M2 Pro chip, which can deliver more power and speed than the prior M1 chipset, rendering the laptop a good option for creative professionals or developers who work a lot with apps such as Adobe Photoshop and Xcode. Just note that there are reports the base 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro allegedly has slower storage than its predecessor, though it should still be faster than the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) $ 1799 $ 1999 10 % off $ 1799 The 2023 version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with the new M2 Pro 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It can also be configured with a higher-end M2 Max processor. $1799 at B&H Photo

Shifting from laptops to smart home devices, you can currently buy the third-gen Echo Dot for $19.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. While not an all-time low, that’s a 50 percent discount and the best price we’ve seen on the compact smart speaker so far this year.

The third-gen Echo Dot is a good option if you simply want to add an Alexa-enabled smart speaker to your home for as cheap as possible. Like the newer fifth-gen model, you can use it to control various smart home devices, set timers, get news reports, and perform a range of other Alexa-enabled tasks. While it doesn’t sound as great as the fifth-gen version or work as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender like the more recent models, the puck-shaped device still offers plenty of functionality and surprisingly robust sound for its size, especially at $20. Read our review.

Whether you’d like to speed through your spring cleaning or spoil your cat with their own kitty Uber, today’s deal on iRobot’s Roomba j7 and Roomba j7 Plus can help. Right now, the standard j7 is on sale at Amazon and Wellbots for $399 ($200 off), while the j7 Plus (and its auto-empty dock) is going for $599 ($200 off) at the same retailers (Amazon / Wellbots).

The Roomba j7 is our favorite robot vacuum, one that offers a variety of features that make cleaning faster and more efficient. The robovac features simple operation and scheduling, for instance, and can learn your home’s layout so it only cleans certain areas. It’s also outfitted with AI obstacle avoidance, which means it won’t run into power cables, shoes, or pet waste. If it does end up dragging the latter everywhere in your home within the first year, iRobot will even send you a new one. Combine those features with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, and you have a feature-rich robot vacuum that’s essentially unmatched in its cleaning prowess. Read our Roomba J7 Plus review.

iRobot Roomba j7 $ 399 $ 599 33 % off $ 399 This robovac features obstacle avoidance that allows it to navigate around furniture and even smaller objects that it deems hazardous. Besides cleaning on a set schedule, the j7 can also jump to work via voice commands or the Roomba app. $399 at Amazon$399 at Wellbots

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus $ 599 $ 799 25 % off $ 599 The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership. $599 at Amazon$599 at Wellbots