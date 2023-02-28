Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree is officially in development

One of 2022’s biggest games, Elden Ring, is getting what looks to be its first major expansion: DLC content titled Shadow of the Erdtree.

Developer FromSoftware announced in a tweet this morning that the DLC was officially under development, though the company did not share when we might expect a release.

A short blog post confirmed the DLC will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. It also said a “follow-up report is still a little ahead” (translation from Japanese via Google) so we can hopefully expect more details sooner rather than later.

Elden Ring DLC is hotly-anticipated content for a number of reasons. Elden Ring has been a massive success, selling more than 20 million units worldwide, and FromSoftware has a habit of releasing DLC for its titles within a year after a game’s initial launch.

Elden Ring was released February 25th last year, and so far the game has only received patches for balance, and an update enabling better PvP in the game’s colosseums.

We don’t have any details about what story or content Shadow of the Erdtree might tackle — just the name and the single image above. But for a game with such incredible and dense lore, these alone are enough to fuel weeks of speculation.