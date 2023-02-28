Nvidia’s latest GPU drivers can upscale old blurry YouTube videos

Nvidia is releasing new GPU drivers today that will upscale old blurry web videos on RTX 30- and 40-series cards. RTX Video Super Resolution is a new AI upscaling technology from Nvidia that works inside Chrome or Edge to improve any video in a browser by sharpening the edges of objects and reducing video artifacts.

Nvidia will support videos between 360p and 1440p up to 144Hz in frame rate and upscale all the way up to 4K resolution. This impressive 4K upscaling has previously only been available on Nvidia’s Shield TV, but recent advances to the Chromium engine have allowed Nvidia to bring this to its latest RTX 30- and 40-series cards.

As this works on any web video, you could use it to upscale content from Twitch or even streaming apps like Netflix where you typically have to pay extra for 4K streams. Given this technique was already impressive on the Shield TV, we’re bound to see plenty of examples of where this can be applied to improve old and blurry YouTube videos.