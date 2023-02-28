Redmi’s latest 300W charging feat powers your phone in under five minutes

Redmi’s fast-charging technology just got even more ridiculous. In this post on Weibo, the Xiaomi-owned phone maker shows off its new 300W fast-charging technology that can power up a phone in just five minutes flat, as spotted earlier by Android Authority.

If you don’t believe it, you can see it here for yourself. Redmi hooks up a modified version of its Note 12 Discovery Edition, which comes equipped with a 4,100mAh battery instead of a 4,300mAh one, to its superfast charger.

The dual GaN device manages to charge half of the phone’s battery in just a little over two minutes, and by the time the five minutes are up, it reaches 100 percent. That’s barely enough time to finish eating your breakfast cereal or even unload your dishwasher.

Although Redmi touts its charger as capable of charging up to 300W, it only hits about 290W during the charging process. That’s a pretty impressive feat regardless and beats the company’s previous record of charging the Note 12 Discovery Edition in nine minutes at 240W.

It also tops the speeds from Chinese phone maker Realme, which demoed its fast-charging technology earlier this month that can juice up its new GT Neo 5 in under 10 minutes. Other Chinese phone companies, including OnePlus, have taken a stab at making ultrafast charging the standard but still fall short of Redmi’s latest charging times. But hey, at least the OnePlus 10T’s available in the US and can reach a full charge in about 20 minutes.