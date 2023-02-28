Jackbox 9 is now available in French, Italian, German, and two types of Spanish

Jackbox Games has released a free update that localizes the games in its Party Pack 9 bundle. That means that party games like Fibbage 4, Roomerang, and Quixort are now available in French, Italian, German, Latin American Spanish, and Castilian Spanish.

The translations cover pretty much every aspect of the games, from the intro videos and songs playing in the credits to the actual content of the games themselves. In a post on Monday, the company writes that it chose which translations to focus on based on “existing demand.”

It’s not the company’s first run at localizing the content of its party games. In 2020 and 2021, it released versions of Quiplash 2 and Drawful 2 with extra languages, and the 2022 Jackbox Party Starter includes localized versions of Quiplash 3, Trivia Murder Party 2 (one of the best Jackbox games, don’t at me), and Tee K.O.