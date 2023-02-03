Friday’s top tech news: Google and Microsoft prepare to do battle over AI

It’s funny, Google has been promoting its AI efforts for years, but something about the mainstream attention ChatGPT has been getting, combined with Bing-owner Microsoft’s interest in the technology, seems to have lit a fire underneath the search giant. Google is holding an event about search and AI next week on February 8th. And CEO Sundar Pichai’s recent comments really make it sound sound as though Google will soon let people interact with its AI technology in a way that’s very similar to ChatGPT.
Next up, as we prepare to welcome Sony’s PSVR2 into the world later this month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants you to know it hasn’t forgotten about its own Quest headset. During Meta’s earnings call, the CEO said the new headset will support its mixed reality tech when it launches later this year.
Finally Aqara, a smart home company that announced a very interesting presence detection sensor at CES this year, is gearing up to support the new Matter smart home standard. Although this paves the way for its tech to integrate more seamlessly with other smart home devices, there are unfortunately still a lot of caveats.
Feb 3, 2023, 11:01 AM UTCJon Porter
Feb 3, 2023, 10:15 AM UTCThomas Ricker
Feb 3, 2023, 12:48 AM UTCMitchell Clark
Feb 2, 2023, 11:50 PM UTCMitchell Clark
