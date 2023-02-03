While there are all kinds of TV and speaker deals running now in the buildup to the Super Bowl, we’ve got some impeccable everyday tech deals for everyday users.

Beats Fit Pro $ 150 $ 200 25 % off $ 150 The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. $150 at Amazon$150 at Best Buy$150 at Walmart

There might be something in the earbud water because another great pair has hit a new all-time low. Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $144.99 ($55 off) at Wellbots until February 10th when you use code VDAYVERGE at checkout. These earbuds are the perfect match for anyone using a Pixel phone, though they also work well on Android models from Samsung and other brands. The Pixel Buds Pro are an excellent pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds, and they also feature a very good mic for calls and video meetings — even in some pretty noisy environments. They also support multipoint connections for easily switching back and forth between two devices. Read our review.

The Pixel Buds Pro have a fairly unique design, and a couple colorful options. Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Here’s one you don’t see every day: if you buy a Google Nest Cam with Floodlight at B&H Photo for its usual $279.99, you get a battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell bundled with it for free. That’s equivalent to saving $179.99 compared to buying them separately and beats any deal we’ve previously seen on each standalone item.

While we prefer the newer, wired version of Google’s video doorbell, this is a great value combo for anyone who wants cameras to watch both their porch and a yard or driveway (especially if a wired doorbell isn’t an option for your home). Google’s floodlight features a 1080p video feed, while the doorbell has a lower 1280 x 960 resolution. In addition, with a $6 monthly subscription, you can get 24/7 continuous recordings from the floodlight and access the Familiar Faces feature, which notifies you when someone you know is dropping by (like a landscaper or your annoying uncle who doesn’t call first). The doorbell will also notify you of packages left at your door, making this camera combo pretty all-encompassing.

Google Nest Cam with floodlight $ 280 $ 460 39 % off $ 280 The first lighting product from Google Nest, this floodlight camera features bright lights and a bevy of controls via the Google Home app. The camera — a battery-powered Google Nest Cam — attaches magnetically and via a power cable. $280 at B&H Photo (with free Nest Video Doorbell)

A free doorbell with a floodlight? Why not? Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Disney is offering three months of its Disney Plus Basic ad-supported streaming service for $6.99 per month for new and returning subscribers. It’s a small discount at a total savings of $3 over those three months, but it’s as cheap as you can get for a subscription that covers you for the full season three arc of The Mandalorian. Just keep in mind that after the three months, you’ll be auto-renewed to the regular $7.99 rate unless you cancel.

Anker’s excellent Nano II 100W 736 USB-C charger is on sale for just $54.99 ($25 off) at Amazon or direct from Anker (with code WS7D8QLKER until February 6th at 2:45AM ET). I use this charger all the time for my M1 MacBook Air, and it’s the one I always throw in my bag when traveling with my laptop. It has enough wattage headroom to charge my computer and another device simultaneously via its single USB-A or dual USB-C ports. With 100W of total output, the Nano II can even power a bigger laptop, like a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and since it’s a GaN charger, it’s compact enough to slip into most bags and cases.