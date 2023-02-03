PSA: Twitter’s API changes may make it difficult to log in to your favorite games

Elon’s messing up the game — literally. Two extremely popular online games, Arknights and Genshin Impact, have warned that players who use Twitter to log in may be affected by Twitter’s pending API changes.

“We are in the process of confirming the impact of the Twitter API adjustments on game account login and the corresponding resolutions,” read the tweet on Genshin Impact’s official Twitter account. “To prevent possible account login problems, we recommend going to the HoYoverse Account page to link your email address for account logins.”

Arknights’ tweet suggested similarly. “We STRONGLY recommend players binding their game accounts with the Yostar account if have not done so in case of any contingency.”