PSA: Twitter’s API changes may make it difficult to log in to your favorite games

The developers of both Genshin Impact and Arknights have warned players that if they use Twitter to log in to their accounts, they might lose access.

By Ash Parrish

Screenshot from Genshin Impact featuring a large dragon roaring at an ensemble cast of Genshin Impact characters
Image: Mihoyo

Elon’s messing up the game — literally. Two extremely popular online games, Arknights and Genshin Impact, have warned that players who use Twitter to log in may be affected by Twitter’s pending API changes.

“We are in the process of confirming the impact of the Twitter API adjustments on game account login and the corresponding resolutions,” read the tweet on Genshin Impact’s official Twitter account. “To prevent possible account login problems, we recommend going to the HoYoverse Account page to link your email address for account logins.”

Arknightstweet suggested similarly. “We STRONGLY recommend players binding their game accounts with the Yostar account if have not done so in case of any contingency.”

It’s not known if the changes Musk intends to make to Twitter’s API will affect all such services that use it to authenticate and log into accounts. But if you’re someone who does use it, not only for these two games but for anything really, it’s worth linking affected accounts to something like an email address to prevent disruption.

