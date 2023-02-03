Nvidia says there’s a fix for Discord slowing down your GPU

Nvidia says there’s a fix for a recently discovered issue where Discord being open in the background limited the performance of some graphics cards. According to a tweet from the company, the patch will download automatically when you log into Windows, so you won’t have to go through the trouble of manually downloading a graphics driver or other software update.
The issue, which affected systems with cards like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3060 Ti, was seemingly caused by a recent Discord update. It kept GPUs from reaching their maximum memory clocks, missing by around 200Mhz. That came with a slight performance penalty when playing games, which isn’t exactly ideal given that Discord is made to help you talk to friends while gaming.
According to Nvidia, the fix comes as an app profile update. Before now, it was possible to manually apply it, but the process wasn’t exactly straightforward and involved downloading a profile manager and then exporting, editing, and re-importing profiles.