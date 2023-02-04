Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date

The midrange Chromebook 2 certainly isn’t the most powerful Chromebook you can get — blame it on the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor — but it should suffice for everyday work use and multitasking, especially with the machine’s 8GB of RAM. Moreover, it touts decent battery life (when compared to the original 2020 model) and a gorgeous QLED panel that makes use of Samsung’s quantum-dot technology, resulting in better contrast and more accurate colors regardless of what you’re watching. Read our review.

Winter doesn’t officially wrap until mid-March, but if you’re looking to get a headstart on your spring cleaning, the Roborock S7 is currently on sale for Verge readers at Wellbots with free shipping for $429.99 ($220 off) when you use the offer code VERGEVAC at checkout.

The hybrid vacuum / mopping robot doesn’t boast AI obstacle avoidance like our top robovac pick, the Roomba j7, but it’s efficient at cleaning both hardwood floors and carpets. It also offers support for all the major voice assistants — specifically Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri — and comes with a handy “VibraRise’’ feature that lifts the mop up when it senses carpet, preventing you from dousing your carpet and making a mess when you’re trying to do the exact opposite. Read our Roborock S7 Plus review.

Apple’s second-gen HomePod has arrived, and while we’re not likely to see discounts on the new model any time soon, there’s much to be said about its stylish counterpart, the HomePod Mini. The compact, Siri-equipped smart speaker — which is currently seeing a rare $15 discount at Verizon — comes in an assortment of colors, from a bright yellow to vibrant orange that can add a splash of color to any room.

The Mini is not going to dish out the kind of sound associated with the bigger, more expensive model, but it offers all the same smart home features, allowing it to serve as a hub for both HomeKit and Matter-compatible accessories. It also sounds surprisingly good for its size, so if its new temperature and humidity sensing tricks don’t get you excited, you can at least rest assured that you’re getting a well-balanced speaker that’s just as suited for podcasts as Britpop. Read our review.

