Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date

Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date

/

Apple’s pint-sized HomePod Mini is also on sale, as well as the latest Kindle Paperwhite and our favorite robot vacuum / mop hybrid.

By Brandon Widder

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook open, angled slightly to the right on the corner of a bed. The screen displays The Verge homepage.
The midrange Galaxy Chromebook 2 packs plenty of bang for just $499.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Happy Saturday, readers! During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung introduced a new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops with better displays and Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. However, if you don’t need an ultraportable laptop or a high-end machine squarely aimed at the MacBook Pro 16, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its fiery, “fiesta red” colorway for $499 ($200 off), its lowest price to date.

Related

The midrange Chromebook 2 certainly isn’t the most powerful Chromebook you can get — blame it on the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor — but it should suffice for everyday work use and multitasking, especially with the machine’s 8GB of RAM. Moreover, it touts decent battery life (when compared to the original 2020 model) and a gorgeous QLED panel that makes use of Samsung’s quantum-dot technology, resulting in better contrast and more accurate colors regardless of what you’re watching. Read our review.

Best Chromebook 2020: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (128GB, 8GB RAM, Core i3)

$70029% off
$499

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 nails the basics.

$499 at Amazon$499 at Best Buy

Winter doesn’t officially wrap until mid-March, but if you’re looking to get a headstart on your spring cleaning, the Roborock S7 is currently on sale for Verge readers at Wellbots with free shipping for $429.99 ($220 off) when you use the offer code VERGEVAC at checkout.

The hybrid vacuum / mopping robot doesn’t boast AI obstacle avoidance like our top robovac pick, the Roomba j7, but it’s efficient at cleaning both hardwood floors and carpets. It also offers support for all the major voice assistants — specifically Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri — and comes with a handy “VibraRise’’ feature that lifts the mop up when it senses carpet, preventing you from dousing your carpet and making a mess when you’re trying to do the exact opposite. Read our Roborock S7 Plus review.

Roborock S7

$65034% off
$430

This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech actually scrubs your floors, and its VibraRise feature lifts up the mop so it can still vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. Right now, you can get the robovac for $220 off at Wellbots when you use promo code VERGEVAC at checkout.

$430 at Wellbots

Related

Apple’s second-gen HomePod has arrived, and while we’re not likely to see discounts on the new model any time soon, there’s much to be said about its stylish counterpart, the HomePod Mini. The compact, Siri-equipped smart speaker — which is currently seeing a rare $15 discount at Verizon — comes in an assortment of colors, from a bright yellow to vibrant orange that can add a splash of color to any room.

The Mini is not going to dish out the kind of sound associated with the bigger, more expensive model, but it offers all the same smart home features, allowing it to serve as a hub for both HomeKit and Matter-compatible accessories. It also sounds surprisingly good for its size, so if its new temperature and humidity sensing tricks don’t get you excited, you can at least rest assured that you’re getting a well-balanced speaker that’s just as suited for podcasts as Britpop. Read our review.

HomePod Mini

$10015% off
$85

Apple’s smallest smart speaker, the HomePod Mini, comes with Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, built-in and can play music, set timers, and control your smart home as well as send messages and make calls using your iPhone. It comes in white, dark gray, blue, yellow, or orange.

$85 at Verizon

A few more discounts to kickstart your Saturday

More from Deals