Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date

Happy Saturday, readers! During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung introduced a new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops with better displays and Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. However, if you don’t need an ultraportable laptop or a high-end machine squarely aimed at the MacBook Pro 16, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its fiery, “fiesta red” colorway for $499 ($200 off), its lowest price to date.
The midrange Chromebook 2 certainly isn’t the most powerful Chromebook you can get — blame it on the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor — but it should suffice for everyday work use and multitasking, especially with the machine’s 8GB of RAM. Moreover, it touts decent battery life (when compared to the original 2020 model) and a gorgeous QLED panel that makes use of Samsung’s quantum-dot technology, resulting in better contrast and more accurate colors regardless of what you’re watching. Read our review.
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 nails the basics.
Winter doesn’t officially wrap until mid-March, but if you’re looking to get a headstart on your spring cleaning, the Roborock S7 is currently on sale for Verge readers at Wellbots with free shipping for $429.99 ($220 off) when you use the offer code VERGEVAC at checkout.
The hybrid vacuum / mopping robot doesn’t boast AI obstacle avoidance like our top robovac pick, the Roomba j7, but it’s efficient at cleaning both hardwood floors and carpets. It also offers support for all the major voice assistants — specifically Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri — and comes with a handy “VibraRise’’ feature that lifts the mop up when it senses carpet, preventing you from dousing your carpet and making a mess when you’re trying to do the exact opposite. Read our Roborock S7 Plus review.
Roborock S7$65034% off
This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech actually scrubs your floors, and its VibraRise feature lifts up the mop so it can still vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. Right now, you can get the robovac for $220 off at Wellbots when you use promo code VERGEVAC at checkout.
Apple’s second-gen HomePod has arrived, and while we’re not likely to see discounts on the new model any time soon, there’s much to be said about its stylish counterpart, the HomePod Mini. The compact, Siri-equipped smart speaker — which is currently seeing a rare $15 discount at Verizon — comes in an assortment of colors, from a bright yellow to vibrant orange that can add a splash of color to any room.
The Mini is not going to dish out the kind of sound associated with the bigger, more expensive model, but it offers all the same smart home features, allowing it to serve as a hub for both HomeKit and Matter-compatible accessories. It also sounds surprisingly good for its size, so if its new temperature and humidity sensing tricks don’t get you excited, you can at least rest assured that you’re getting a well-balanced speaker that’s just as suited for podcasts as Britpop. Read our review.
HomePod Mini$10015% off
Apple’s smallest smart speaker, the HomePod Mini, comes with Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, built-in and can play music, set timers, and control your smart home as well as send messages and make calls using your iPhone. It comes in white, dark gray, blue, yellow, or orange.
A few more discounts to kickstart your Saturday
- Nerf’s slick Pro Gelfire Mythic blaster is currently on sale at Amazon and Target for $49.99 ($30 off). It’s unique from other Nerf models in that it skips the darts and foam balls in favor of water-infused gel pellets, which it can churn out at 10 rounds per second.
- The Bose Soundlink Flex, our favorite Bluetooth speaker for under $200, is down to $129.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The rugged device carries an IP67 rating and manages to kick out a fair amount of detail despite its small stature, making it a good option if you’re looking for a portable speaker to take with you on the go.
- If you’re looking to save some cash ahead of what is sure to be a busy release window, Best Buy is offering a $10 gift card when you preorder Hogwarts Legacy or Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which are slated for release on February 10th and April 28th, respectively. The promo applies to both PlayStation and Xbox versions, though, keep in mind that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the Harry Potter-themed game have been pushed back to April 4th.
- The latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale in the 16GB, ad-supported configuration at Amazon in the new blue and green colorways for $109.99 ($40 off), which is nearly its best price to date. The 2021 model is larger than Amazon’s entry-level e-reader and comes with USB-C as well as a sharp, 300ppi display that’s incredibly easy to read on. Read our review.
- The fitness-focused Beats Fit Pro have hit an all-time low of around $150 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. They’re a superb pair of earbuds if you’re a runner thanks to their winged tips and overall secure fit, with a great noise cancellation and useful transparency mode that makes it easy to hear what’s going on around you. Read our review.