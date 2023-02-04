Twitter will let businesses keep their gold checkmarks — for $1,000 per month

Twitter wants to cash in on businesses on the platform by charging them $1,000 per month to keep their gold checkmarks, according to a report from The Information. As noted by The Information, brands who don’t pay the $1,000 per month fee will lose their gold badges, although it’s unclear when that will happen.

Internal messages viewed by the outlet also reveal that Twitter’s looking to tack on an extra $50 per month charge to add badges to each account affiliated with the business. This aligns with a screenshot posted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, which shows what appears to be an email between Twitter product manager Evan Jones and an unnamed business.

“As an early access subscriber, you’ll get a gold checkmark for your organization and affiliation badges for its associates,” the email reads. “If you’d like to subscribe, Verified for Organizations is $1,000 per month, and $50 per additional affiliated handle per month with one month of free affiliations.”

Twitter rolled out gold badges ahead of its Verification for Organizations program (formerly called Blue for Business), which allows companies to “verify and distinguish themselves on Twitter.” It also lets companies add badges showing miniature versions of their Twitter profile pictures to accounts belonging to employees, executives, and anyone else associated with the brand, just like the tiny Twitter logo on Twitter product manager Esther Crawford’s profile.