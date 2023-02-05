Elon Musk says bots with ‘good content’ can use Twitter’s API for free

Elon Musk says Twitter will let bots providing “good content” access the Twitter API for free. As noted in a post on Twitter, Musk announced that the platform will enable a “light, write-only” API for eligible bots — a partial reversal of his policy that puts API access behind a paywall.

After shutting down third-party clients, like Tweetbot and Twitterrific, Twitter announced last week that developers will need to sign up for a “paid basic tier” to access Twitter’s API starting on February 9th. At the time, Musk justified the move by saying that the free API is “being abused” by bot scammers and spammers, adding that an around $100 per month subscription “with ID verification” can “clean things up greatly.”

But charging developers to access Twitter’s API also presents another money-making opportunity for the company, something Musk has prioritized since taking over. On top of the $8 per month Twitter’s charging users to stay verified, the company’s reportedly looking to squeeze $1,000 per month out of brands that want to keep their gold checkmarks on the platform.