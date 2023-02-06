Introducing the Overwatch 2 dating sim

A long whispered prayer has finally been answered: Overwatch 2 is getting a dating sim. Stealthily announced as a part of Overwatch 2’s season 3 battle pass, starting on February 13th, players can go to https://www.Loverwatch.gg to play a text-based dating sim in which they can choose to pursue either Genji or Mercy with the help of a Cupid-ified Hanzo. Check out the season 3 trailer below.

It sounds like players will choose a hero and go through the criminally short 30-minute game to woo either the ninja or the angel. The Overwatch 2 developers were swift to mark in big, bold letters that anything contained within the dating sim was not canon. But when has anything as inconsequential as canon stopped the Overwatch shipping community? I just hope the devs leaned into it as hard as possible to generate some truly wild interactions between, say, Genji / Hanzo or Ana / Mercy. Apparently, there’s also a secret ending that will gift a neat play of the game cinematic to whoever unlocks it.

In addition to a dating sim, Overwatch 2 will also have a new in-game Valentine’s event with a 4v4 Hanzo-only game mode. Rewards include a cupid skin for Hanzo that is an immediate must-own. (There’s also a takoyaki Zenyatta skin that I must have, or I will never be able to play my main without shame.)

In the great Fortnite-ification of everything, Season 3 will also feature Overwatch’s first IP collaboration, with a skin of Doomfist as One Punch Man. The perfect skin does exist, and it’s this; they’re both bald, and they both punch things really hard. The skin’s sublime but hopefully not too expensive.

Image: Blizzard