Monday’s top tech news: an ultra year for tech?

Just a few short days after Samsung announced not one but two “Ultra”-branded devices comes a report that Apple might be about to slap that same label on an upcoming iPhone. Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s 2022 flagship iPhone lineup could include its first Ultra model. Apparently there’s a chance it could offer a higher performance camera system, faster chip, and / or a larger display than the Pro Max.
Second, if you have even a passing interest in Mario Kart, The Last of Us, or Pedro Pascal, then I implore you to check out Pascal’s appearance on Saturday Night Live. I won’t spoil it, but it’s-a good stuff.
Finally, I want to highlight a couple of interesting reviews that went up over the weekend. Announced last week alongside the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, the SmartThings Station is not only a hub to control your smart home, but it’s also a controller button and a wireless charging pad — both functions that provide a great excuse to have it easily accessible at all times. There’s also this fantastically overkill gadget from Nix which aims to help athletes keep hydrated while exercising.
Saturday Night Live had Pascal step into the shoes of Nintendo’s titular Italian plumber for a skit combining the mushroom-dominated worlds of Mario Kart and The Last of Us.
The premise works surprisingly well, and if this were an actual show, I’d totally watch it.
Feb 5, 2023, 3:39 PM UTCEmma Roth
Apple could introduce a pricier iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024
Apple could release the high-end device alongside the iPhone Pro and Pro Max.
Feb 5, 2023, 3:00 PM UTCJennifer Pattison Tuohy
Samsung’s SmartThings Station is a smart home hub worth plugging in
The newest SmartThings hub can also charge your smartphone and find your keys — plus it’s a Matter controller and Thread border router. But there’s no support for Z-Wave, and too many features are only for Galaxy phones.
Feb 4, 2023, 3:00 PM UTCVictoria Song
Nix’s Hydration Biosensor is for athletes who sweat the details
Hydration doesn’t have to be this high-tech or complicated, but nerdy endurance athletes might find the data worth the price.