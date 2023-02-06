Rivian is working on an e-bike

Electric automaker Rivian is developing an electric bike, according to sources speaking to Bloomberg. CEO RJ Scaringe apparently told staff about the e-bike effort during a company meeting on Friday, noting that a small team is currently working on it.

Bloomberg says it’s unclear if Scaringe was talking about a battery-assisted bicycle (aka an e-bike) or an electric motorcycle. However, Scaringe has teased an entry into micromobility in the past and the company has patents for e-bike designs and components.

Despite all the hype behind EVs, electric bikes have actually outsold electric and plug-in hybrid cars in this US since 2021. And in Europe, e-bike sales are on track to overtake the number of all cars sold, electric or not. That’s a tempting category to enter for a company trying to find a path to profitability.

