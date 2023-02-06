Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Rivian is working on an e-bike

Rivian is working on an e-bike

/

Can the EV upstart find success where so many other automakers have failed?

By Thomas Ricker / @Trixxy

Share this story

Rivian logo on the side of its R1S SUV
Would you buy a Rivian e-bike?
Photo by Nilay Patel / The Verge

Electric automaker Rivian is developing an electric bike, according to sources speaking to Bloomberg. CEO RJ Scaringe apparently told staff about the e-bike effort during a company meeting on Friday, noting that a small team is currently working on it. 

Bloomberg says it’s unclear if Scaringe was talking about a battery-assisted bicycle (aka an e-bike) or an electric motorcycle. However, Scaringe has teased an entry into micromobility in the past and the company has patents for e-bike designs and components.

Despite all the hype behind EVs, electric bikes have actually outsold electric and plug-in hybrid cars in this US since 2021. And in Europe, e-bike sales are on track to overtake the number of all cars sold, electric or not. That’s a tempting category to enter for a company trying to find a path to profitability.

E-bikes are on track to outsell all cars sold

Last week, Rivian laid off about six percent of its workforce for the second time in less than a year as part of broad cost-cutting efforts. Rivian has struggled to hit manufacturing targets amidst supply chain problems and a looming EV price war.

Despite the revenue opportunity presented by the new category, car makers have yet to find any notable success with their e-bikes despite brands like Porsche, Mercedes, Jeep, GMHummer, and others all giving it a go. Even e-bike darlings like Rad Power and VanMoof have struggled recently after finding success during the covid lockdowns. Would you buy a Rivian e-bike?

More from Transpo