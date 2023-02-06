I don’t know if there’s something in the water or if it’s all somehow linked to the buildup to the Super Bowl, but man, there are a lot of deals going on right now.

Starting off with arguably the best one on offer today, all configurations of the Apple Watch Series 8 are discounted by $70 at multiple retailers. The base 41mm model with GPS is selling for $329 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. And the larger 45mm version is equally discounted, making it $359 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Both sizes have the standard aluminum case and come in four colors (midnight, starlight, white, and red).

Related How to choose which Apple Watch to buy

The Series 8 is not the most exciting upgrade over the Series 7 from 2021. But in addition to its table stakes of iPhone-accompanying features, like actionable notifications on your wrist and myriad fitness tracking options, the Series 8 sports a temperature sensor for cycle tracking and Crash Detection (because if you trust Apple’s recent barrage of TV ads, we’re all gonna die if we don’t buy Apple Watches). Read our review.

For you iPad users, now is once again a great time to buy Apple’s latest stylus. The second-gen Apple Pencil is on sale for $89.99 ($39 off) at Amazon and Walmart. This is just about the best price you can get on one (okay, it’s been $0.99 cheaper before — so sue me), and if you have a compatible iPad, the Pencil makes a great tool for note-taking, doodling, or doing some detailed design work. The second-gen Pencil charges easily by magnetically attaching to its paired iPad, and it supports tap gestures as well as a new hover mode on the latest M2 iPad Pros (to see where it will land on the screen before you touch).

Apple Pencil (second-gen) $ 90 $ 129 30 % off $ 90 The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures. $90 at Amazon$90 at Walmart

See this ridiculousness right here? This is the kind of bullshit you don’t have to tolerate with the magnetically-charging second-gen Apple Pencil. Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Both of these streaming sticks use Google’s handy homescreen that recommends things for you to watch based on your viewing and interests. They’re a little slim on built-in storage, with only 8GB, but it should still be enough for all your streaming apps. While the 4K version has the better specs for resolution and Dolby Atmos support, both of them use the same excellent remote and support HDMI-CEC — allowing you to turn on your TV and control the volume without playing remote roulette. Read our reviews of the 4K Chromecast and HD Chromecast.

Look, Google reeeeeeeally wants to sell you its Pixel phones. hence why it feels like they’re always on deep discounts. Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Woof, that’s a lot of Pixel discounts. Though, Google’s thirst for sales aside, each of these Pixel phones has a lot to offer for the money. Both Pixel 7 phones have some of the best cameras in a phone today, and the cheaper 6A isn’t all that far behind them thanks to its tried-and-true computational photography. At 6.1 inches, the 6A is also kind of the perfect size, though it lacks wireless charging like its bigger brethren. Plus, the Pixel 7 duo have the latest Google Tensor chip for faster performance and quicker biometric unlocking. Read our reviews of the Pixel 6A and the Pixel 7 duo.