I don’t know if there’s something in the water or if it’s all somehow linked to the buildup to the Super Bowl, but man, there are a lot of deals going on right now.
Starting off with arguably the best one on offer today, all configurations of the Apple Watch Series 8 are discounted by $70 at multiple retailers. The base 41mm model with GPS is selling for $329 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. And the larger 45mm version is equally discounted, making it $359 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Both sizes have the standard aluminum case and come in four colors (midnight, starlight, white, and red).
The Series 8 is not the most exciting upgrade over the Series 7 from 2021. But in addition to its table stakes of iPhone-accompanying features, like actionable notifications on your wrist and myriad fitness tracking options, the Series 8 sports a temperature sensor for cycle tracking and Crash Detection (because if you trust Apple’s recent barrage of TV ads, we’re all gonna die if we don’t buy Apple Watches). Read our review.
The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.
The Apple Watch Series 8 doesn’t represent a drastic departure from the Series 7, but it does offer Crash Detection and a number of iterative improvements that will make it the go-to model for many.
For you iPad users, now is once again a great time to buy Apple’s latest stylus. The second-gen Apple Pencil is on sale for $89.99 ($39 off) at Amazon and Walmart. This is just about the best price you can get on one (okay, it’s been $0.99 cheaper before — so sue me), and if you have a compatible iPad, the Pencil makes a great tool for note-taking, doodling, or doing some detailed design work. The second-gen Pencil charges easily by magnetically attaching to its paired iPad, and it supports tap gestures as well as a new hover mode on the latest M2 iPad Pros (to see where it will land on the screen before you touch).
The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures.
Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is $39.99 ($10 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is perfect timing if you need a great streaming device in time for the Super Bowl. Or, if you need a streamer for a TV that doesn’t support 4K, you can save even more by getting the HD Chromecast with Google TV for $19.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.
Both of these streaming sticks use Google’s handy homescreen that recommends things for you to watch based on your viewing and interests. They’re a little slim on built-in storage, with only 8GB, but it should still be enough for all your streaming apps. While the 4K version has the better specs for resolution and Dolby Atmos support, both of them use the same excellent remote and support HDMI-CEC — allowing you to turn on your TV and control the volume without playing remote roulette. Read our reviews of the 4K Chromecast and HD Chromecast.
The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.
The Chromecast with Google TV now comes in a version that tops out at 1080p instead of 4K. It’s more affordable as a result, though it retains the same design and feature set aside from UHD content and Dolby Atmos support.
The entire Google Pixel line of phones is on sale once again. The Pixel 6A is $299 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Google. The Pixel 7 is $499 ($100 off) at Amazon, Target, and Google. And the Pixel 7 Pro is $749 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Google. If you’re activating a line on a carrier, then Best Buy has an additional discount, offering the Pixel 6A for $249, the Pixel 7 for $399, and the Pixel 7 Pro for $599.
Woof, that’s a lot of Pixel discounts. Though, Google’s thirst for sales aside, each of these Pixel phones has a lot to offer for the money. Both Pixel 7 phones have some of the best cameras in a phone today, and the cheaper 6A isn’t all that far behind them thanks to its tried-and-true computational photography. At 6.1 inches, the 6A is also kind of the perfect size, though it lacks wireless charging like its bigger brethren. Plus, the Pixel 7 duo have the latest Google Tensor chip for faster performance and quicker biometric unlocking. Read our reviews of the Pixel 6A and the Pixel 7 duo.
Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.
The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.
The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.
A little lightning round of deals
- The highly giftable 14-ounce Ember heated smart mug is back down to its low of $124.95 in white at Amazon.
- A two-pack of colorful Philips Hue Go portable table lamps is $152.98 ($27 off) at Best Buy.
- The noise-canceling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds are on sale for $99.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, which is just $10 away from their all-time low from Black Friday.
- If you missed it last week, the fitness-focused Beats Fit Pro are still available for their lowest price to date of $149.95 ($50 off) at Best Buy.
- The absolutely adorable Divoom Ditoo is one part Bluetooth speaker, one part desk clock / calendar, and all parts endearing tchotchke. It’s on sale for $84.91 (about $15 off its usual selling price) at Amazon.
- A variety of Anker accessories are on sale at Amazon, including the excellent Anker 621 MagGo 5,000mAh magnetic battery for $34.99 ($25 off) in purple. It wirelessly charges a MagSafe-compatible iPhone at up to 7.5W.
- The incredibly comfortable Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones are back down to their frequent discounted price of $249 ($80 off) at Amazon.
- The latest Amazon Fire TV Cube is $124.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. It’s a great streaming box that supports more hands-free voice controls than most others, though it puts quite a bit of Amazon ads in your face.