The Apple Watch Series 8 is $70 off in all configurations

The starting price of a Series 8 falls to an excellent $329. Plus, there’s a deluge of great deals on Google Pixel phones and a bunch more stuff.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto / @SuperAntonio64

Heart rate zone screen in the Series 8’s Workout App
It’s hard to beat the Apple Watch for versatility and value if you own an iPhone and you can get one on sale.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

I don’t know if there’s something in the water or if it’s all somehow linked to the buildup to the Super Bowl, but man, there are a lot of deals going on right now.

Starting off with arguably the best one on offer today, all configurations of the Apple Watch Series 8 are discounted by $70 at multiple retailers. The base 41mm model with GPS is selling for $329 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. And the larger 45mm version is equally discounted, making it $359 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Both sizes have the standard aluminum case and come in four colors (midnight, starlight, white, and red).

The Series 8 is not the most exciting upgrade over the Series 7 from 2021. But in addition to its table stakes of iPhone-accompanying features, like actionable notifications on your wrist and myriad fitness tracking options, the Series 8 sports a temperature sensor for cycle tracking and Crash Detection (because if you trust Apple’s recent barrage of TV ads, we’re all gonna die if we don’t buy Apple Watches). Read our review.

Somebody wearing and about to tap on the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)

$39918% off
$329

The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.

$329 at Best Buy$329 at Walmart$330 at Target
Close-up photo of a silver Apple Watch Series 8, sitting atop a reflective tabletop surface, highlighted by a magenta backlight. The screen of the watch is on the watch OS app grid home screen.

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS)

$42916% off
$359

The Apple Watch Series 8 doesn’t represent a drastic departure from the Series 7, but it does offer Crash Detection and a number of iterative improvements that will make it the go-to model for many.

$359 at Best Buy$359 at Walmart$360 at Target

For you iPad users, now is once again a great time to buy Apple’s latest stylus. The second-gen Apple Pencil is on sale for $89.99 ($39 off) at Amazon and Walmart. This is just about the best price you can get on one (okay, it’s been $0.99 cheaper before — so sue me), and if you have a compatible iPad, the Pencil makes a great tool for note-taking, doodling, or doing some detailed design work. The second-gen Pencil charges easily by magnetically attaching to its paired iPad, and it supports tap gestures as well as a new hover mode on the latest M2 iPad Pros (to see where it will land on the screen before you touch).

Apple Pencil (second-gen)

$12930% off
$90

The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures.

$90 at Amazon$90 at Walmart
A first generation Apple Pencil plugged into a 10th gen iPad via the USB-C to lightning adapter and a USB-C cable.
See this ridiculousness right here? This is the kind of bullshit you don’t have to tolerate with the magnetically-charging second-gen Apple Pencil.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is $39.99 ($10 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is perfect timing if you need a great streaming device in time for the Super Bowl. Or, if you need a streamer for a TV that doesn’t support 4K, you can save even more by getting the HD Chromecast with Google TV for $19.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.

Both of these streaming sticks use Google’s handy homescreen that recommends things for you to watch based on your viewing and interests. They’re a little slim on built-in storage, with only 8GB, but it should still be enough for all your streaming apps. While the 4K version has the better specs for resolution and Dolby Atmos support, both of them use the same excellent remote and support HDMI-CEC — allowing you to turn on your TV and control the volume without playing remote roulette. Read our reviews of the 4K Chromecast and HD Chromecast.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

$5020% off
$40

The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.

$40 at Best Buy$40 at Target$40 at Amazon
An image of the Chromecast with Google TV HD streaming player on a coffee table.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

$3033% off
$20

The Chromecast with Google TV now comes in a version that tops out at 1080p instead of 4K. It’s more affordable as a result, though it retains the same design and feature set aside from UHD content and Dolby Atmos support.

$20 at Amazon$20 at Best Buy$20 at Target
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro standing upright with screens on.
Look, Google reeeeeeeally wants to sell you its Pixel phones. hence why it feels like they’re always on deep discounts.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The entire Google Pixel line of phones is on sale once again. The Pixel 6A is $299 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Google. The Pixel 7 is $499 ($100 off) at Amazon, Target, and Google. And the Pixel 7 Pro is $749 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Google. If you’re activating a line on a carrier, then Best Buy has an additional discount, offering the Pixel 6A for $249, the Pixel 7 for $399, and the Pixel 7 Pro for $599.

Woof, that’s a lot of Pixel discounts. Though, Google’s thirst for sales aside, each of these Pixel phones has a lot to offer for the money. Both Pixel 7 phones have some of the best cameras in a phone today, and the cheaper 6A isn’t all that far behind them thanks to its tried-and-true computational photography. At 6.1 inches, the 6A is also kind of the perfect size, though it lacks wireless charging like its bigger brethren. Plus, the Pixel 7 duo have the latest Google Tensor chip for faster performance and quicker biometric unlocking. Read our reviews of the Pixel 6A and the Pixel 7 duo.

Google’s Pixel 6A stands out among $500 phones.

Google Pixel 6A (128GB, unlocked)

$44945% off
$249

Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.

$299 at Amazon$249 at Best Buy (with activation)$299 at Target

Google Pixel 7 (128GB, unlocked)

$59933% off
$399

The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.

$499 at Amazon$399 at Best Buy (with activation)$499 at Target

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)

$89933% off
$599

The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.

$749 at Amazon$599 at Best Buy (with activation)$749 at Target

A little lightning round of deals

