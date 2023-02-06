Matthew McConaughey is secret agent Elvis in new Netflix animated series

Netflix’s lineup of adult animation just got a little weirder. The streamer just revealed the first trailer for Agent Elvis and, with it, the news that Matthew McConaughey will voice the iconic signer . It’s a combination that makes a certain amount of sense, especially when you see the description of the show:

Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll.

The series comes via Sony Pictures Animation and was co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, with Mike Arnold — who wrote several episodes of Archer — serving as showrunner. While it’s the Sony studio’s first foray into adult-oriented animation (and the trailer is filled with all the requisite blood and cursing), Agent Elvis also looks like it will fit pretty snugly alongside other recent examples of the form, including Inside Job on Netflix and FX’s Little Demon.