Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro have returned to their best price yet

Good news if you were contemplating gifting Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro as a Valentine’s Day present: they’ve returned to their lowest price yet. Regularly $249.99, the popular buds are available for around $199 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
If you’re unfamiliar with Apple’s latest pair of premium earbuds, here’s a brief summary: they offer significantly better noise cancellation and improved sound quality alongside a few new unique perks over their predecessor. Volume is much easier to adjust now that you can turn it up or down by simply swiping the stem, for example, while the new extra-small fourth ear tip should more securely fit smaller ears. Apple even improved the included MagSafe charging case, adding a new lanyard loop and built-in speaker as well. The latter, combined with Apple’s Find My app, makes it easy to find the earbuds should you lose them, as the case can make sounds.
The second-generation AirPods Pro improve upon Apple’s original pair with much better noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The case also now has a speaker that makes your misplaced AirPods easier to find.
For more details about the new AirPods Pro, be sure to read our review. And if you’re not sold on gifting the AirPods Pro for some reason, head on over to our Valentine’s Day gift guide for more ideas.