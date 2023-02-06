Skip to main content
Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro have returned to their best price yet

For the first time this year, multiple retailers are taking $50 off Apple’s latest pair of premium earbuds.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

A photo of the iPhone 14 next to Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro. Both devices are wet with visible rain drops on them.
The latest pair of Apple’s water-resistant AirPods Pro are $199 ($50) at multiple retailers.
Image: Chris Welch / The Verge

Good news if you were contemplating gifting Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro as a Valentine’s Day present: they’ve returned to their lowest price yet. Regularly $249.99, the popular buds are available for around $199 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

If you’re unfamiliar with Apple’s latest pair of premium earbuds, here’s a brief summary: they offer significantly better noise cancellation and improved sound quality alongside a few new unique perks over their predecessor. Volume is much easier to adjust now that you can turn it up or down by simply swiping the stem, for example, while the new extra-small fourth ear tip should more securely fit smaller ears. Apple even improved the included MagSafe charging case, adding a new lanyard loop and built-in speaker as well. The latter, combined with Apple’s Find My app, makes it easy to find the earbuds should you lose them, as the case can make sounds.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro photographed on a reflective black surface.

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)

$24920% off
$199

The second-generation AirPods Pro improve upon Apple’s original pair with much better noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The case also now has a speaker that makes your misplaced AirPods easier to find.

$199 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy$200 at Target

