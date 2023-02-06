Skip to main content
Fitbit’s service is down, so your smartwatch can’t track your steps right now

Fitbit users can’t connect data from their wearables to the cloud, and attempting to fix the issue by uninstalling the app or logging out just makes things worse.

By Victoria Song / @vicmsong

Several colorful strap options surrounding a Fitbit Inspire 3
Image: Fitbit

No, it’s not you — Fitbit is currently experiencing a major outage.

According to Downdetector, the outage started at about 8AM ET, with most reports indicating the problem was with the Fitbit mobile app. However, some users are also reporting issues with the Fitbit website.

The main problem appears to be that users can’t sync their data, set up devices, or view updates. Essentially, anything related to using the Fitbit app appears to be borked. Other users on Twitter have said that uninstalling and reinstalling the app effectively locks them out, as the app will not let them log in or re-pair their devices.

The good news is Fitbit is already aware of the issue and working on a fix. After initially suspecting user error, the @FitbitSupport Twitter account is now advising Fitbit users to wait a few hours before trying to access their accounts again.

