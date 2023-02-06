Twitter can now default to the ‘Following’ timeline on iOS and Android

Twitter’s iOS and Android app will now default to showing you the last timeline tab you selected, whether it’s the algorithmic “For You” or the reverse chronological “Following” list. The company rolled out this feature on the web in late January after it changed the system for selecting your timeline earlier that month.

The app now works mostly as you’d expect. If you switch to the Following timeline and close the app, it’ll take you back to the Following list the next time you open it. And if you leave it on the For You tab, that’s what it’ll default to.

While your pinned lists will still show up along the top bar, you won’t be able to set them as default. Based on my testing, if you leave the app on a pinned list, it’ll set the For You page as default for if the app is kicked out of memory and has to reload.