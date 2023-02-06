Microsoft Authenticator drops support for Apple Watch

Microsoft Authenticator is ending support for the Apple Watch. Unfortunately, this means you’ll no longer be able to conveniently log in to your connected accounts using just the wearable, as reported earlier by MacRumors.

While the app’s 6.7.3 iOS update states that it “removes Microsoft Authenticator from Apple Watch,” it also notes that you can still mirror any Microsoft Authenticator notifications you receive on your iPhone to your Apple Watch.

Microsoft first introduced Authenticator for the Apple Watch in 2018, and it’s proven useful for anyone looking to streamline their multi-factor authentication (MFA) sign-ins. Instead of having to open the Microsoft Authenticator app on your phone to verify your identity, you could instead approve the log-in through a notification that appears on your watch.

We first heard about the shutdown in December, after Microsoft quietly updated its FAQ page to note that you won’t be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch. It’s unclear why Microsoft’s choosing to drop support for the Apple Watch now and vaguely states that watchOS is “incompatible with Authenticator security features.”