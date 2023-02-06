Skip to main content
Twitch is making it much easier to catch up on chat

With chat history, you’ll be able to see what other viewers have been talking about before you visited the stream.

By Jay Peters

An illustration of the Twitch logo.
Illustration by Nick Barclay / The Verge

Twitch is rolling out a new chat history feature that should make it a lot easier to catch up on what’s been going on in a streamer’s chat.

When you jump into a stream, you’ll be able to see either the last 50 messages or the last hour of what’s been said in chat, depending on which option has fewer messages. That may sound like a potentially large gulf between options, but I think it serves both large and small streams well.

For many larger streams, chat flies at a mile a minute, with discussions happening and changing at a rapid rate. Fifty messages is probably enough to get you up to speed ahead of chat moving on to something else. Smaller streams may have just a few dedicated chatters that may not post enough to hit that 50-message threshold, so being able to see the previous hour of messages lets you catch up with what’s likely been a more focused set of conversations.

Chat history is rolling out starting Monday, according to Twitch, and the rollout will happen “over the next few days.” I don’t have it yet, but I’m looking forward to getting it.

