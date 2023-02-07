The OnePlus 11 and its black hole-inspired cameras are coming to the US for $699

OnePlus has announced international pricing and availability for the OnePlus 11 today following the phone’s launch in China in early January. The OnePlus 11 will cost $699 (£729) for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and $799 (£799) for 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’ll go on open sale on February 16th.

Given the phone has already been available to buy in China for a few weeks now, today’s launch doesn’t contain many surprises about the OnePlus 11’s hardware. But the international launch means it’s now available in the West with Google’s all-important apps and services. You should check out my colleague Allison Johnson’s full review for a complete rundown.

Three rear cameras and a 6.7-inch display. Image: OnePlus

However, if you’re after a brief overview of the phone’s key features, then you’ve come to the right place. Visually, the centerpiece of the phone is its large rear circular camera bump, the design of which OnePlus has previously said was inspired by a “black hole.” In functional terms, the bump contains a trio of cameras, including a 50-megapixel main, a 48-megapixel ultrawide, and an additional 32-megapixel sensor designed for portrait photography. Around front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

A key detail of the phone’s design that’s worth calling out is the presence of an alert slider on the right-hand side of the phone. This slider, which provides a quick and easy way to put the phone into silent or vibrate modes, has appeared on numerous OnePlus devices over the years but was missing from last year’s OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1440p OLED display, which slightly curves around the edges of the phone. It’s LTPO, so it can dynamically adjust its refresh rate as low as 1Hz to save battery, and there’s also support for Dolby Vision if and when streaming services update their apps with support. It’s a similar story with Dolby Atmos support, which is supported via the phone’s dual speakers or when paired with Bluetooth headphones.

On the software side, OnePlus is making good on its promise to offer four major Android updates and five years of security updates for phones this year. That compares to three years of Android updates for Google’s latest Pixel phones (plus five years of security), while Samsung says its phones will get up to four years of Android updates.

Like most other flagships this year, the OnePlus 11 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest high-end processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But its charging system is more notable, with up to 100W fast charging offered in Europe and 80W in the US on account of its 110V electricity standard. That’s not quite as fast as some of the phones OnePlus has put out in the past (the OnePlus 10T could be charged at up to 150W, for example), but either 80W or 100W charging is still fast enough to completely fill the phone’s 5,000mAh battery in under half an hour, OnePlus says.