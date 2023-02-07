If you’re looking for a quality pair of headphones, it’s hard not to stumble across Sony’s WH-1000XM5 when poking around. Despite their plastic build, they offer good value for the money, with excellent noise cancellation, good sound and voice quality, and better comfort than the last-gen model. They come with other useful features, too, like the ability to pause music and switch to ambient audio when you start talking as well as multipoint Bluetooth support so you can pair them with two devices simultaneously.

With Valentine’s Day now a week away, it’s time to start shopping for a gift if you haven’t already. Luckily, retailers are currently discounting a number of gift-friendly options, including Amazon’s latest entry-level Kindle. Right now, the popular e-reader is available in the ad-supported configuration at an all-time low of $74.99 ($25 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

The new Kindle offers many of the features found on the latest Kindle Paperwhite but lacks waterproofing and adjustable color temperature for its front light. It shares the same sharp display, however, which makes reading for long stretches of time easy, especially since the battery can last for weeks at a time. It also offers other perks, including USB-C support for faster charging and 16GB of storage, which is twice the amount the base Paperwhite offers. And while its 6.2-inch display is smaller than the panel on the Paperwhite, some may prefer it, as it makes the e-reader easier to carry with one hand. Read our review.

If you do prefer a larger waterproof e-reader, you’ll be happy to hear the ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite is also on sale today. Right now, you can pick up the entry-level model with 8GB of storage at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target starting at $104.99 ($35 off), which is just $10 shy of the e-reader’s lowest price to date.

If you need additional storage, you can also buy it on Amazon in the new blue and green colors with ads and 16GB of storage for $109.99 ($40 off). In addition to the waterproof build and bigger display, the latest Paperwhite offers months-long battery life that’s better than that of the aforementioned entry-level model. Read our review.

Another big event is coming up this week that you’ll want to prepare for: the Super Bowl. We’ve already put together a list of some of the best Super Bowl TV deals, but we’re also starting to see some good deals on streaming sticks pop up. Right now, for example, you can buy Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99 ($20 off) — its lowest price to date — at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

The Max is one of our favorite streaming devices, particularly for those already embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem. It offers a large selection of streaming apps and an included remote that integrates well with Alexa, so you can turn off the lights in your home or open up Netflix with just your voice. It also features support for HDR and HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6, rendering it a bit more futureproof. Read our review.

If you’re shopping for a smartwatch that pairs well with Android phones, you’ll want to check out the steep discount we’re currently seeing on the Google Pixel Watch, which has returned to its all-time low of $299.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. That’s a fantastic deal on the sleek wearable, which is one of our favorite Android watches to date.

The Google Pixel Watch offers many of the standard health and fitness tracking features you’d expect from a modern wearable, along with Fitbit integration, support for Google Assistant, and other unique perks. While it does lack some notable features and suffers from lackluster battery life, Google’s first attempt at a smartwatch is an otherwise good wearable that works well with both Samsung and Pixel devices. Read our review.