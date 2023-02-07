Microsoft’s ChatGPT event live blog

Microsoft is holding a surprise event at its Redmond headquarters today, where it’s expected to focus on its OpenAI partnership and introduce a version of Bing with ChatGPT. Unlike most of Microsoft’s events over the past few years, this special press event will be held in person and not livestreamed at all. You’ll need to follow The Verge’s live blog below for all the announcements as they happen.

Microsoft invited media to this event last week before making the details public just minutes after Google announced its own ChatGPT rival. That should tell you how important this event is for Microsoft and what’s on the agenda. While Microsoft is keeping details thin, the invite says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will “share some progress on a few exciting projects,” so expect a number of important announcements.

Chief among those announcements will be a ChatGPT-powered version of Bing. This integration briefly leaked last week, with some Bing users spotting a new chat section with a chatbot-like UI for obtaining answers from Microsoft’s search engine. Microsoft simply refers to this as “the new Bing” that will provide “complete answers” to real questions.

What else will Microsoft show, though? There are rumors Microsoft is planning to integrate OpenAI models throughout its apps and services, and Microsoft’s Windows and Surface chief, Panos Panay, recently teased that “AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows.” Panay says he’s pumped for the event, as always.

Microsoft’s event starts at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, and our live blog will kick off shortly before then. We might not see anything as surprising as the HoloLens announcement, but there’s sure to be a lot of talk about the future of AI.