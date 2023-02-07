All the news from Microsoft’s February AI event

Microsoft is holding an event on February 7th to “share some progress on a few exciting projects,” according to CEO Satya Nadella. The company is expected to announce its ChatGPT-powered version of Bing, which started appearing for some users last week.

If it does, this may be the dawn of a new battle between AI chatbot-powered search engines; on Monday, Google announced Bard, an “experimental conversational AI service” meant to help you plan dinner based on the ingredients you have in your fridge or explain the latest scientific discoveries to a nine-year-old.

We may also get to see other AI integrations into Microsoft products. Rumors have been circulating that Microsoft is looking into integrating OpenAI’s GPT tech into productivity apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook, as it has with Teams Premium.

Microsoft and OpenAI have a tight relationship at this point, with the tech giant investing billions in the AI research firm and giving it access to vast computing resources and Azure. The companies have previously collaborated on things like GitHub’s Copilot feature, which promises to be a superpowered autocomplete for code. OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has basically confirmed that he’ll be at the event.