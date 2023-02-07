Tuesday’s top tech news: a new era for Microsoft’s Bing

Perennial search engine also-ran Bing looks set to get a massive shot in the arm amid reports that operator Microsoft is preparing to announce some kind of ChatGPT integration for the service later today. News of the event seemed to have spooked Google, with the search giant making the surprise announcement on Monday that it’s working on its own “experimental conversational AI service.” The Verge will be in attendance at Microsoft’s event, so stay tuned for all the details as they’re announced.
And speaking of new Eras, my colleague Chris Welch has a scoop on Sonos’ upcoming speaker lineup set to debut in the coming months. We now know that they’re set to be branded as “Era,” with specific models including the Era 300 and Era 100. The former will apparently focus on spatial audio, and support playback of Dolby Atmos content.
Finally, this year’s Super Bowl looks like it’s going to be free of the cryptocurrency promotions that filled its ad spots last year. It’s yet another sign of the winter that the crypto industry is currently in.
