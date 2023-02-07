Google is introducing a new online safety feature to help users avoid inadvertently seeing graphically violent or pornographic images while using its search engine. Announced as part of the company’s Safer Internet Day event on Tuesday, the new default setting enabled for everyone will automatically blur explicit images that appear in search results, even for users that don’t have SafeSearch enabled. Google has confirmed to The Verge that, should they wish, signed-in users over 18 will be able to disable the blur setting entirely after it launches in “the coming months.”

SafeSearch is already the default for signed-in users under the age of 18, as it helps to filter out explicit content such as pornography, violence, and gore when using Google to search for images, videos, and websites. When the blur feature launches, it will appear as a new item within the SafeSearch menu, alongside the option to disable SafeSearch entirely and a filter option to additionally hide explicit text and links. Disabling SafeSearch entirely provides the most relevant results without hiding any content.