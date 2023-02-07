OnePlus is officially getting into the tablet game with the OnePlus Pad

OnePlus’ debut tablet, the OnePlus Pad, has been officially announced… sort of. Today, the Oppo subbrand is detailing the tablet’s specs alongside the OnePlus 11 smartphone, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds, and OnePlus Keyboard, but it’s not ready to announce pricing just yet. It’ll be available to preorder in North America, Europe, and India in April.

In terms of hardware, perhaps the most interesting part of the OnePlus Pad is its LCD display, which is 11.6 inches in size, has a 2000p resolution, and has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz for compatible apps. It also has an unusual aspect ratio of 7:5, which, in practice, should mean it’s a little taller in landscape than a comparable 3:2 display of the same width but not quite as tall as a 4:3 display (the aspect ratio used by most iPads). The screen supports Dolby Vision, and the tablet’s speakers support Dolby Atmos.

The tablet with the OnePlus Stylo stylus. Image: OnePlus The tablet also supports a magnetic keyboard. Image: OnePlus

Around back, the tablet has a very similar large circular camera bump as the OnePlus 11, though the company’s press release doesn’t list the camera’s specs. Internally, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 with up to 12GB of RAM and a 9510mAh battery that can be fast-charged at up to 67W. A full charge should take around 80 minutes, OnePlus says, and the battery should offer up to 14.5 hours of video playback.

Finally, OnePlus says the tablet will be compatible with a OnePlus Stylo stylus and Magnetic Keyboard — sold separately.

The OnePlus Pad appears to be part of the company’s attempt to build out a full ecosystem of devices similar to what Apple and Samsung already offer. OnePlus says the tablet is designed to seamlessly connect to OnePlus smartphones by, for example, piggybacking on their data connection to remove the need for a second SIM card. Android competitor Google is attempting to build out a similar ecosystem of its own, with the Pixel Watch released in 2022 and plans to follow up with a tablet later this year.