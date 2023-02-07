Fitbit appears to be down for the second time in 24 hours

If you’re having trouble syncing your Fitbit data again today, you’re not seeing things. It appears that Fitbit is experiencing yet another widespread outage where users can’t sync or view their data in the mobile app.
Downdetector received more than 2,000 outage reports for Fitbit as of 8:17AM ET. On Twitter, frustrated Fitbit users are also reporting issues with syncing, settings changing, third-party app integrations failing, and an inability to log in to Fitbit forums. Users are reporting many of the same issues on the r/fitbit subreddit. Some are claiming that, while they were initially able to sync, the Fitbit app has since stopped working properly.
The @FitbitSupport Twitter account initially suggested that users try force-syncing or troubleshooting their devices. The account has since replied to users saying the team is looking into the issue.
It’s unclear whether this is a continuation of yesterday’s outage or another problem entirely. The Verge has reached out to Fitbit for further clarification and will update when we hear back.