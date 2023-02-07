Analogue is offering one more chance to buy its premium modern-retro consoles before they’re gone. The Analogue Mega Sg and Super Nt, the company’s modern takes on the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo, are once again available for preorder as they go on their final production run. Each console costs $199.99 (controllers not included) and can be preordered in various color options on Analogue’s site, with estimated shipments to arrive in the second quarter of 2023.

These final units are no different than previous production runs, so if you already own one, you don’t have to get too much FOMO over not owning some sort of special edition — though that may not stop these from becoming quite the collector’s item.

Yes, the all-black version of the Super Nt is part of this last production run. Be still, my beating heart — and credit limit. Image: Analogue

The Super Nt and Mega Sg were first released by Analogue in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Both are built using FPGA chips that imitate the original hardware of their Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis forebears, so they natively play retail cartridges without any need for emulation. But they also have HDMI outputs capable of 1080p at 60 / 50 Hz as well as wireless controller support, giving these classic games some of the best performance possible.