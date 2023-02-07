VW recalls nearly 21,000 ID.4s over faulty battery software

Volkswagen issued a recall notice for nearly 21,000 of its ID.4 electric SUVs, citing faulty battery software that could lead to a “loss of propulsion” without warning. The recall affects model year 2021 vehicles that were produced between May 26th, 2020, and January 20th, 2022.

The automaker said it first received reports from Europe of a potential “software issue” with its high-voltage battery management system back in July 2021. Some owners in the US alleged that the battery software issue could lead to the vehicle stalling out.

After an analysis, VW determined that the software’s programming “may cause the high voltage (HV) battery management control module to reset or the pulse inverter to deactivate.”

A potential reset of the battery software could cause a loss of propulsion while driving, which would increase the risk of a crash, VW notes — although no crash or injuries have been reported as a result of this issue.

The fix is new software for the high-voltage battery management control unit and the pulse inverter control unit. Although VW just started rolling out over-the-air software updates to a limited number of ID.4 owners, the fix will have to come from a dealership, the company says. ID.4 owners will be contacted by their dealer by the end of March to schedule their appointments.

VW’s rollout of its new lineup of EVs has been plagued with software problems almost since the beginning. ID.4 owners in the US have reported issues related to the vehicle’s infotainment system, its various controls, and smartphone integration, among other problems.

The company is determined to tackle this problem head-on. VW Group CEO Oliver Blume outlined a revised software strategy at the automaker’s supervisory board meeting last year.