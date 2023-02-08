How to watch the February 2023 Nintendo Direct

The first Nintendo Direct of the year is almost upon us — and it sounds like it might be a big one. While Nintendo hasn’t provided any real details, the company did say to expect “roughly 40 minutes of information” about games coming out in the first half of 2023.
It’s important to note that this year is shaping up to be a big one for Nintendo. The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes out in April, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming to the Switch in May, and next week will see Super Nintendo World open up at Universal Studios Hollywood. We could get updates on all of those, and there’s also a possibility we’ll hear about Pikmin 4 or the long-dormant Advance Wars reboot. If we’re really lucky, maybe there’ll even be some kind of news about Metroid Prime 4.
But, as this is Nintendo, there’s a good chance there will be plenty of surprises. So you’ll probably want to tune in live.
Where can I watch the Nintendo Direct?
The event will be streaming on YouTube at 5PM ET on February 8th. You can find the stream right here or check out the embed at the top of this page.