The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s latest trailer reveals a new car and airship for Link

Nintendo released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at its Nintendo Direct showcase on Wednesday. The trailer gave us our best look at the new game yet, though is light on specific details; seems like Nintendo doesn’t want to spoil too much about the game even though we are just a few months away from release.

At the beginning, a mysterious, foreboding voice (Ganondorf?) demands that his “servants” eliminate the kingdom of Hyrule and its allies. Seems bad, especially when coupled with shots of the blood moon looming over the land — the forces of evil appear to be back in force.

But there is also a lot of joy in the trailer. Link soars through the skies, skates on a rail, and drives a car and some sort of airship; it seems that he’s building on his motorcycle skills from Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo first revealed the official sequel to Breath of the Wild all the way back in June 2019 but has kept the game largely shrouded in mystery until Wednesday. Earlier trailers revealed that something’s weird about Link’s arm, showed off a few new time-related powers, and made clear that the game will take to the skies but steered clear of many specific details.