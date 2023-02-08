Ready for some deals to get you over the hump? The latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is selling for $124.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That saves you $15 on Amazon’s highest-end streaming device, which sports speedy performance, hands-free voice control using Amazon Alexa, and Wi-Fi 6E for less network congestion if you have a lot of devices in your home (and a 6E-capable router).
The Fire TV Cube is kind of like buying an Echo smart speaker and a Fire TV streamer in one package, a decent value when you consider what you might spend on those separately. Just be aware that it’s an Amazon device, which means plenty of on-screen ads for Amazon content — and even some non-Amazon ads on the screensaver. Woof. Read our review.
The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is selling for $1,099.99 ($450 off) at Amazon and direct from Ecovacs. It’s a beefy robot vacuum and docking station that pretty much does it all: it vacuums, it mops, it cleans itself, and it refills its own tank. The included auto-cleaning station may feel like you’re setting up a garage just for your vacuum, but it’s what makes this bot more hands-off when it comes to day-to-day usage. The bot also has AI obstacle avoidance and even doubles as an in-home mobile security camera with two-way audio. The biggest tradeoffs are its physical footprint and its cost, though this deal makes it at least a little more palatable on your wallet. Read our review.
Amazon is offering three months of its Audible Premium Plus service for free for new subscribers. It’s normally $14.95 per month, so this gets you a membership worth $44.85 for free. Just keep in mind that at the conclusion of the 90 days, it will auto-renew the next month at the usual $14.95 — so set your reminder to cancel if you don’t plan to continue.
Audible Premium Plus gets you access to tons of audiobooks and podcasts, and each month, you can pick out one premium title to get for free, regardless of how much it normally costs. If you haven’t cozied up with a good book yet this winter, it doesn’t hurt to play some catchup by listening to some.
The Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99.95 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. These Bluetooth wireless earbuds offer an affordable price for a comfy and compact design that’s easily pocketable, along with good sound quality. While they’re not as robust in their noise cancellation as AirPods Pro or Beats Fit Pro, they cost less and come in a bunch of fun colors (hey, that matters, too!). We’ve seen them a little cheaper in the past, but it’s usually been only for one specific color, while today’s deal is on all six hues. The Studio Buds work equally well with Android phones and iPhones, and their wired charging case uses USB-C — no DIY mods required. Read our review.
The last-gen 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE cellular connectivity in green is $279 ($150 off its original price) at Walmart. If you prefer a more neutral color, the same model in black is $329.
While the newer Apple Watch Series 8 just got some great discounts this week, it’s hard to beat the value you’re getting here on the 2021 model’s biggest size with cellular (even if you don’t plan on connecting it to an LTE plan). The Series 7 may lack the Crash Detection and cycle tracking of the Series 8, but it matches that model in most other features when it comes to fitness tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notification. If you’re on a budget, this larger Series 7 can provide a bit of Apple Watch Ultra vibes for us non-ultra normies — and for a whole lot less. Read our review.
A smattering of more deals for your perusal:
- The newly announced OnePlus 11 smartphone is up for preorder at Amazon and includes a free $100 gift card with either the 128GB base configuration for $699.99 (and 8GB of RAM) or the 256GB version for $799.99 (with 16GB of RAM). It’s set to release on February 16th, and it offers a good value for a big 6.7-inch screen phone with 120Hz refresh, a sizable battery, and a good camera. Read our review.
- SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Pro portable USB-C SSD with 2,000 MB/s read and write speeds is $199.99 ($95 off) on a one-day deal at Best Buy. These speedy external NVMe drives are compact and have a rugged exterior, so you can throw them in your bag for travel or on-location work without feeling you have to baby it.
- The Twelve South PlugBug Slim 20W USB-C charger is just $4.99 ($20 off) at Woot when you use code SAVE3 for an additional $3 discount through February 28th. This little charger is handy for travel or fitting in tight spaces behind furniture and much slimmer than some USB-C chargers that come with products (cough, HomePod Mini, cough). Just keep in mind the coupon code can only be used on one.
- Been watching The Last of Us on HBO Max and never played the game? You can get a digital copy of The Last of Us Part I on PlayStation 5 for $49.69 (about $20 off). It’s the latest rerelease / remake of the original game from 2013 with wholly upgraded visuals. Don’t sweat spoilers too much since the show is doing things a bit differently from the game. Read our review.