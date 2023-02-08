Advance Wars remakes finally get a release date

It’s been just one month shy of a year since Nintendo delayed the Advance Wars remakes, “in light of recent world events.” Since then, the games have sat in limbo with no word on when Nintendo would actually release them. Now, with the company’s first direct of 2023, Advance Wars 1 and 2 will launch on April 21st.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is a remake of the first two Advance Wars games. It was initially delayed from its December 2021 release date, pushing the game into 2022 when it was delayed again by the emerging events in Ukraine.